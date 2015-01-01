Abstract

Introduction

Traffic jams, congestion and pollution demand sustainable modes of transport. To increase the appeal of cycling, bicycle-users' perceptions and needs should be acknowledged by decision-makers. However, traditional transport planning mainly focuses on quantitative, infrastructural data. To address this gap, this study explores to what extent decision-makers are aware of cyclists' needs and perceptions. Furthermore, the study compares the assessments about cycling of decision-makers and cyclists in the city of Leipzig, Germany.



Methods

Qualitative Interviews with 13 cyclists and similarly structured interviews with 6 experts from politics and planning were compared using qualitative content analysis. Two main topics were examined: (1) the reasons for cycling and (2) the perceived environment (built, natural and individually perceived). To integrate the spatial context, the interviewees draw sketch maps which were analyzed and compared using geo-information systems.



Results

Experts assume that main roads with cycling infrastructure are decisive for fast and safe cycling and cyclists agree with this statement. However, cyclists further refer to the positive effects of green spaces, the experience of the natural environment (e.g. fresh air) as well as the healthy and recreational effect of cycling. Cyclists prefer taking side roads and are prepared to use detours to integrate the natural environment and avoid traffic jams, noise and air pollution - these aspects were rarely acknowledged by decision-makers.



Discussion

We conclude that urban planners need to involve cyclists' perceptions more explicitly. Integrating cyclists' experiences in planning processes using sketch maps and interviews are beneficial, complementing quantitative approaches to enhance the understanding of cyclist behavior. The findings are essential to stress the importance of participatory approaches in urban planning to promote a sustainable, healthy and environmentally friendly urban development appropriate to citizens' needs.

