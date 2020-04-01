Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the effect of hormonal contraceptive use over the risk of suicide.



METHOD: Systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies retrieved from five search engines until September 2019, comparing the use of any hormonal contraceptive versus non-hormonal contraceptive use or no use. Primary outcome was consumed suicide, and secondary outcomes were suicidal attempt and ideation. Random effects meta-analyses with the inverse variance method were used to evaluate the effects of exposure over outcomes. Effect was calculated as risk ratio (RR) with their corresponding 95% confidence interval (CI). Risk of bias was assessed with the Newcastle-Otawa Scale.



RESULTS: There were no randomized controlled trials concerning suicide and hormonal contraceptive use. Only three cohort studies (n = 184,721 women), that evaluated the primary outcome (consumed suicide), were included in the meta-analysis. Hormonal contraceptive use was associated to a higher risk of consumed suicide (RR = 1.36, 95% CI 1.06 to 1.75, P = 0.015, I2 = 0%). There were no secondary outcomes in at least two cohorts.



CONCLUSION: This meta-analysis found a positive association between hormonal contraceptive use and consumed suicides. Prior to their use, populations at suicidal risk should be properly evaluated.

