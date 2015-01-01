Abstract

The purpose of this investigation was to enhance our understanding of the effects the current British Columbia Wildfire Service (BCWS) firefighting schedule have on the development of fatigue and sleep deprivation. This was a cohort study that objectively and subjectively measured sleep quantity, sleep quality, and fatigue throughout a 17-day British Columbia wildland firefighting deployment. Wildland firefighters (n = 30) conducted daily testing of sleep and fatigue measures during 14 days of activity on the fire line and three days immediately post deployment during their three-day rest period, for a total of 17 days of data collection. Sleep was assessed using wrist-worn actigraphy (ActiGraph LLC, Pensacola, FL) and subjective sleep questionnaires. Fatigue was assessed using subjective fatigue questionnaires and cognitive performance through the psychomotor vigilance test. Total sleep time was less on fire days (M = 6.6 h ± 49.2 min) compared to non-fire days (M = 6.8 h ± 92.2 min). Participants performed poorer on cognitive performance tests, (p = 0.288), and reported being significantly sleepier, (p = 0.038), toward the end of their 17-day deployment compared to day 1. Participants continued to report high levels of sleepiness, fatigue, and poor quality of sleep on their rest days compared to their fire line days. Working 14 consecutive days was associated with increased levels of objective fatigue and suboptimal sleep in wildland firefighters. Wildland firefighters reported significantly higher levels of fatigue and decreased alertness with increasing days on deployment and these levels did not improve following a three-day rest period.

Language: en