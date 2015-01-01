Abstract

Sex workers are an 'at-risk' population facing stigmatisation, marginalisation and poorer health outcomes. Their multiple vulnerabilities include substance misuse, mental illness, homelessness, violence, unique health challenges and importantly, barriers to accessing healthcare. Little is known about the opinions of medical students towards sex workers. A 21-item questionnaire was electronically distributed to all medical students at the University of Sheffield in November 2019. The aim was to investigate the knowledge, perceptions, and attitudes of medical students towards sex workers in Sheffield, in the hope of identifying gaps in the medical curriculum and encouraging further research in the area. One hundred and seventy-seven students participated. Students showed a basic awareness of the occurrence of prostitution in Sheffield but lacked detailed knowledge. The vast majority hope that prostitution is legalised in the UK, primarily for the sake of the health and protection of sex workers involved. A significant number of medical students (29% and 23%, respectively) expressed that their attitudes towards treatment of sex workers would not be without pre-judgement or differential treatment. Clearly, this needs to be addressed. Nonetheless, students expressed a desire for further teaching and training to supplement their current knowledge and to better understand the issues related to sex work.Abbreviations: UK: United Kingdom; GMC: General Medical Council.

Language: en