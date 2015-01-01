Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to examine the effects of cognitive and physical loads on dynamic and static balance performance of healthy older adults under single-, dual-, and multi-task conditions.



BACKGROUND: Previous studies on postural control in older adults have generally used dual-task methodology, whereas less attention has been paid to multi-task performance, despite its importance in many daily and occupational activities.



METHOD: The effects of single versus combined (dual-task and multi-task) cognitive (to speak out the name of the weekdays in a reverse order) and physical (with three levels including handling weights of 1, 2, and 3 kg in each hand) loads on dynamic and static balance performance of 42 older adults (21 males and 21 females) aged ≥60 years were examined. Dynamic and static balance measures were evaluated using the Timed Up and Go (TUG) and stabilometer (sway index) tests, respectively.



RESULTS: The TUG speed of female participants was generally slower than that of male participants. Age had no effect on balance performance measures. Under dual-task conditions, cognitive load decreased the dynamic balance performance, while the physical task levels had no effect. The dual-task conditions had no impact on the static balance performance. The effects of cognitive and physical loads on dynamic balance performance varied under dual- and multi-task conditions.



CONCLUSION: The findings highlight differences between dual- and multi-task protocols and add to the understanding of balance performance in older adults under cognitive and physical loads.



APPLICATION: The present study highlights differences between dual- and multi-task methodologies that need to be considered in future studies of balance and control in older adults.

