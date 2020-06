Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Alcohol use has several consequences and is one of the variables that increase risk of suicide. This meta-analysis was performed using cohort studies to clarify the association of alcohol use and suicide.



METHOD: Scientific sources were reviewed regarding the keywords. After screening, thirty cohort studies were identified for the meta-analysis. The analysis was performed based on the random effects and subsequent analysis of the subgroups, based on various variables.



RESULT: Analysis of the results showed that there is a relationship between alcohol use and suicide. Risk Ratio (RR) between alcohol use and suicide was 1.65. In men, pooled RR was 1.56 with 95% CI = 1.20-2.03, and in women, the pooled RR was equal to 1.40 with 95% CI = 1.11-1.77.



CONCLUSION: Overall, the findings indicate that alcohol use is a risk factor for suicide. Therefore, it seems that prevention and control of alcohol use can be effective in promoting mental health.

