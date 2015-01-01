SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lee CS, Rosales R, Colby SM, Martin R, Cox K, Rohsenow DJ. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jclp.22976

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Depressive and anxiety symptoms co-occur with hazardous drinking among Latinxs. This secondary analysis of a clinical trial to reduce hazardous drinking (motivational interviewing adapted to address social stressors [CAMI] vs. motivational interviewing [MI]) examined effects on anxiety/depressive symptoms. Discrimination and acculturation were examined as moderators.

METHODS: Latinx (n = 296) hazardous drinkers (2+ occasions/month of heavy drinking; 4/5 drinks/occasion, females/males) were randomized to CAMI/MI. Generalized estimating equations analyzed how treatment conditions and interactions were related to depressive and anxiety symptoms after controlling for covariates.

RESULTS: Baseline symptoms (anxiety, depression) exceeded clinical thresholds (Anxiety ≥8, M = 14.62, SD = 13.52; Depression ≥ 12, M = 18.78, SD = 12.57). Cultural adaptation of motivational interviewing (CAMI) showed significantly lower anxiety and depressive symptoms (6/12 months, respectively) than MI. CAMI with high baseline discrimination reported significantly less depression than MI (12 months).

CONCLUSIONS: Explicitly addressing social stressors may be a beneficial adjunct to treatment for Latinx drinkers.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; alcohol; Latino/a; motivational interviewing; randomized controlled trial

