|
Citation
|
Lee CS, Rosales R, Colby SM, Martin R, Cox K, Rohsenow DJ. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Depressive and anxiety symptoms co-occur with hazardous drinking among Latinxs. This secondary analysis of a clinical trial to reduce hazardous drinking (motivational interviewing adapted to address social stressors [CAMI] vs. motivational interviewing [MI]) examined effects on anxiety/depressive symptoms. Discrimination and acculturation were examined as moderators.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; alcohol; Latino/a; motivational interviewing; randomized controlled trial