Journal Article

Citation

S S Teo S, Griffiths G. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jpc.14916

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

As the number of cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 rises exponentially in Australia with consequences for the health system and society at large, we need to remember that during this pandemic that necessary social distancing measures, effective school closures and rising unemployment levels may lead to an increased risk for child abuse and neglect.


Language: en

Keywords

school; child abuse; COVID-19; child protection; unemployment

