(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
As the number of cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 rises exponentially in Australia with consequences for the health system and society at large, we need to remember that during this pandemic that necessary social distancing measures, effective school closures and rising unemployment levels may lead to an increased risk for child abuse and neglect.
school; child abuse; COVID-19; child protection; unemployment