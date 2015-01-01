|
Gaudrat B, Andrieux S, Florent V, Rousseau A. Eat. Weight Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: Bariatric surgery (BS) is considered the most effective treatment for severe obesity. Nevertheless, long-term studies have identified some concerning issues, such as increased postoperative rates of suicide and substance use disorders. Some investigators have postulated that these postoperative issues might result from differences in psychological characteristics between patients with obesity seeking BS and those seeking non-surgical (medical) care. The aim of this study was to explore the psychological differences between patients seeking BS and those seeking non-surgical care.
Suicide; Psychopathology; Bariatric surgery; Hopelessness; Medical care