Abstract

Medical training in Australia has been clouded in recent times by media reporting on the tragic suicides of multiple trainees. This has brought attention to the stressful demands of the medical profession and the often-poor wellbeing of trainees, who must balance both study and work demands. Psychiatry trainees in particular face unique stressors in the workplace, being in a profession that carries a high emotional burden. Psychiatry trainees encounter suicides by patients and colleagues at an alarmingly high rate and commonly experience isolation, unrealistic workloads and stigma towards their chosen specialty. This literature review will highlight the extent to which these factors impact on psychiatry trainees. We will also explore the factors that contribute to their wellbeing, including the role of supervision, as well as leisurely and social activities. This review will look at the availability of these supports to psychiatry trainees and whether their lifestyles allow them time to spend on these activities. Though it is impossible to remove all stressors from psychiatry, interventions to improve trainee wellbeing must consider factors that improve resilience and support as well as target change to the culture in medicine that currently promotes stress and overwork. It must be recognised that trainees who feel supported and mentally well will perform better in the workplace in the long run, and, in this review, we will speculate about how workplace changes that are occurring for psychiatry trainees in Victoria, Australia, may affect their wellbeing.

