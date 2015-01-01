Abstract

Metacognitions, the beliefs held about internal mental processes and the strategies aimed at controlling such processes, are known to play a significant role in the development and maintenance of addictive behaviours. Specifically, lack of cognitive confidence and beliefs about the need to control thoughts have been implicated across addictive behaviours. No research to date, though, has explored the role of metacognitions in cannabis use. Research has also shown that an authoritarian parenting style (where a parent uncompromisingly enforces their own ideas regardless of the will of the child) may be correlated with addictive behaviours. However very limited research has investigated the role of parenting styles in cannabis use. In the current study we aimed to investigate the relative contribution of parenting styles and metacognitions to cannabis use. A sample of 85 participants completed a series of online questionnaires, measuring negative affect, parenting styles, metacognitions and cannabis use. Spearman correlations indicated that cannabis use was positively correlated with each of the metacognitions and both permissive and authoritarian parenting styles. Regression analyses demonstrated that a combination of the physically coercive aspects of the authoritarian parental style and lack of cognitive confidence predicted cannabis use when controlling for negative affect. The implications of the current findings are discussed.

Language: en