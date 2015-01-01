|
Citation
|
Austin HRT, Notebaert L, Wiers RW, Salemink E, MacLeod C. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2020; 11: e100243.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aims: Research suggests that self-reports on inferred motives for engaging in behavior may be biased by limited introspective access into such processes. Self-reports on observable behavior, on the other hand, may generate more accurate responses with which to predict behavior. The aim was to determine whether drinking alcohol in response to negative emotion (negative-emotional drinking; NED) is best predicted by self-reported individual differences in (a) motives to use alcohol to regulate negative emotion, or (b) the degree to which negative emotion impacts alcohol consumption (observable behavior).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use; Coping motives; Problem drinking