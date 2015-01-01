Abstract

We present a case of severe, acute kidney injury, rhabdomyolysis and dehydration in a 49-year-old, competitive trail runner, after a 110-km trail race in mountainous terrain. Six days after the event, he presented to the hospital with fatigue, weight gain and oedema. Biochemically the diagnosis of severe, acute kidney injury was made, with increased serum creatinine levels of 13.4 mg/dL (normal range 0.67-1.17 mg/dL). He remained hospitalised for two weeks, and improved with conservative measures, without the need for renal replacement therapy. Likely risk factors included ingestion of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs prior to the event, dehydration and prolonged running in mountainous environment at moderate altitude. Renal function largely returned to baseline levels four months after initial presentation. This case highlights that severe kidney injury can occur, even days after ultra-running events, especially in the presence of associated risk factors. If repeated cases of acute kidney injury can trigger chronic kidney injury is currently unclear and further research in this area is warranted. In the meantime, efforts should be made to educate athletes, coaches and health care professionals about the dangers of acute kidney injury and associated risk factors.

