Abstract

PURPOSE: Injury to the eye and/or orbital and adnexal structures associated with antiquated muzzle-loading firearms has not, to our knowledge, been characterized with the exception of a single case report.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of 7 patients treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from 2003 to 2017 who sustained traumatic injuries to the ocular and/or orbital structures secondary to the discharge of muzzle-loading firearms. The study was approved by the Vanderbilt Institutional Review Board.



RESULTS: In 6/7 cases, injuries occurred secondary to the muzzle-loading firearm exploding due to dysfunction or misuse. Foreign material deriving from the firearm was retained in 3/7 patients. Initial examination of the orbit and adnexa revealed 5/7 individuals sustaining orbital fractures and 6/7 with facial lacerations (including 2 with eyelid lacerations); none had evidence of a lacrimal duct injury. Three patients suffered globe injuries (1 closed-globe and 2 open-globe). Visual acuity at last follow-up was ≥20/20 in 12/14 eyes examined. Surgical intervention was required in the treatment of 4/7 individuals (including 3/7 requiring intervention for sustained orbital fractures). No individuals were wearing eye protection at the time of injury. All individuals survived their injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: The operation of muzzle-loading firearms poses a unique risk of injury to the operator. The resultant injuries in this case series were primarily due to the explosion of the firearm, which subsequently appear similar to orbital and ocular blast injuries caused by explosive weapons. Orbital injuries and more potentially more devastating ocular injuries may have been prevented by protective eyewear.

