Citation
Gilbert-Ouimet M, Trudel X, Aubé K, Ndjaboué R, Duchaine C, Blanchette C, Masse B, Vézina M, Milot A, Brisson C. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Women have a higher incidence of mental health problems compared with men. Psychosocial stressors at work are associated with mental health problems. However, few prospective studies have examined the association between these stressors and objectively measured outcomes of mental health. Moreover, evidence regarding potential differences between women and men in this association is scarce and inconsistent. This study investigates whether psychosocial stressors at work are associated with the 7.5-year incidence of medically certified work absence due to a mental health problem, separately for women and men.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; stress; sickness absence; longitudinal studies; workload