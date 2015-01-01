|
Moallef S, Hayashi K. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The United States (US) and Canada are in the midst of an opioid overdose epidemic. Many people who use illicit drugs (PWUD) do not call an emergency number 911 at the scene of an overdose due to fear of arrest. In the US and Canada, when an individual calls 911, both emergency medical services (EMS) and police are notified to attend the overdose event. In response, many settings in North America have introduced drug-related 'Good Samaritan' laws (GSLs) that aim to encourage PWUD to call 911 by providing legal immunity (mainly protections from drugs possessed for personal use) to those at the scene of the overdose. However, little is known about the effectiveness of these laws in increasing calls to 911.
Overdose; drug policy; emergency services; good samaritan; illicit drugs