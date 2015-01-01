|
Koopmans E, Fyfe T, Eadie M, Pelletier CA. Syst. Rev. 2020; 9(1): e119.
BACKGROUND: With an increase in wildfire activity across the globe and growing numbers of personnel involved each year, it is necessary to explore the health impacts of occupational exposure to wildfires and the practices and policies that can be implemented to mitigate these effects. The aim of this work is to (1) identify the impact occupational exposure to wildfires has on health outcomes including physical, mental, and social wellbeing; (2) examine the characteristics and effectiveness of mitigation strategies or policies to reduce negative health impacts as reported by current literature and reports; and (3) develop a program of research to address and understand the health impacts of occupational exposure to wildfires based on gaps in the literature and stakeholder priorities.
Prevention; Occupational health; Mitigation; Scoping review; Firefighter; Delphi technique; Occupational exposure; Priority setting; Smoke; Wildfires