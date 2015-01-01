|
Karmegam D, Mappillairaju B. Int. J. Health Geogr. 2020; 19(1): e19.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Natural disasters are known to take their psychological toll immediately, and over the long term, on those living through them. Messages posted on Twitter provide an insight into the state of mind of citizens affected by such disasters and provide useful data on the emotional impact on groups of people. In 2015, Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu state in southern India, experienced unprecedented flooding, which subsequently triggered economic losses and had considerable psychological impact on citizens. The objectives of this study are to (i) mine posts to Twitter to extract negative emotions of those posting tweets before, during and after the floods; (ii) examine the spatial and temporal variations of negative emotions across Chennai city via tweets; and (iii) analyse associations in the posts between the emotions observed before, during and after the disaster.
Language: en
Twitter; Disaster mental health; Emotional analysis; Geographic information system; Spatial statistics