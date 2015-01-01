Abstract

Accident risk analysis for human safety and infrastructural improvement are key requirements of the engineering sector. The purpose of this paper is to identify and prioritize problematic segments of roads based upon the risk evaluation concept and to focus on the severity of accidents regarding human life loss and easy manoeuvring. This study includes the concept of considering road segments as decision-making units for application of data envelopment analysis (DEA) technique which has no compulsion of the distribution function and critical assumptions, unlike the multiple regression models. According to the proposed methodology, a section of Motorway (M-2) Lahore-Islamabad has been analyzed. Out of 200 segments under consideration, 99 segments were selected with at least one accident and one injury or fatality. Furthermore, for risk calculation and ranking of road segments, the DEA technique along with the cross-risk matrix method was applied. This optimization technique could not only be helpful in ranking but also technical decision-making and prioritizations for safety improvement, policymaking and budget allocation.

Language: en