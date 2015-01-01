SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mansson L, Wiklund M, Öhberg F, Danielsson K, Sandlund M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(11): e3768.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph17113768

This co-creation study aimed to develop a smartphone self-test application for balance and leg strength in collaboration between older adults and the research team. The paper describes older participants' preferences for, and their contribution to, the application design. Technology to assess movements is available in smartphones with built-in sensors, and one of the challenges is to develop a valuable self-test for older adults. The participants contributed to the design of the application's instructions and user interface. Multiple data collection methods were used: user-test with Think aloud method, mock-ups, homework assignment as co-researcher, audio and video recordings. Qualitative content analysis with a deductive-inductive approach was used, guided by the Optimized Honeycomb model for user experience (UX) as a categorization matrix. The analysis resulted in 17 subcategories within the seven facets of the UX Honeycomb model (findable, accessible, usable, desirable, credible, useful, and valuable), and describes the older participants' preferences and experiences. The main results were participants' desire to know why, to get clear and appropriate information, and expectations of the self-test to be useful. It was feasible and valuable to develop the self-test application in co-creation with the intended user-group, in order to get direct feedback and suggestions for the development.


accidental falls; aged; qualitative research; mHealth; mobile application; postural balance; muscle strength; community-based participatory research; self-assessment; UX Honeycomb model

