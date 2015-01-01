Abstract

Previous studies have identified several factors that contribute to the accident risk of motorcyclists: sex, age, experience, personality traits, and so on. It is for sure that motorcycling represents more than just a mode of motor transportation or sport. It could be a part of riders' personal lifestyle that with other components can contribute to their risk behavior and greater involvement in traffic accidents. The main aim of the study was to determine how lifestyle dimensions of male motorcyclists influence the risky behavior of motorcyclists and their involvement in traffic accidents. The set of questionnaires about lifestyle, risky behavior, and demographic data were sent by mail to 300 motorcyclists and 206 participants completed material and sent it back.



RESULTS showed that there is a significant correlation between lifestyle and risky behavior of the riders and their involvement in traffic accidents. Also, lifestyle predicts the large amount of the variance of risky behavior and traffic accidents of motorcyclists. Authors can conclude that lifestyle has an important impact on motorcyclists' risky behavior and traffic accidents involvement.

Language: en