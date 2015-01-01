|
Citation
|
Weiss WM. J. Sport Rehab. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Human Kinetics Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: Sustaining effort and persistence throughout injury rehabilitation are common goals for sport health care professionals. Considerable research in the sport domain has explored the issue of commitment to sport, as well as what predicts or influences an athlete's continued desire and resolve to continue participation. Scanlan and colleagues developed the sport commitment model (SCM) that places enjoyment as central construct influencing athletes' commitment. According to the model, perceptions of enjoyment, personal investments, involvement opportunities, attractive alternatives, social constraints, and social support should predict an athlete's level of sport commitment. One could argue the same may be true for commitment to sport injury rehabilitation. By applying the SCM to sport injury rehabilitation, practitioners may be able to enhance an athlete's commitment to their rehabilitation, prolong adherence, and increase other positive outcomes, such as increased enjoyment, motivation, and successful return to competition.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychology; enjoyment; motivation; rehabilitation behaviors