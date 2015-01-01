Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acute use of alcohol is a robust risk factor for suicide, reported in approximately one- to two-fifths of suicide cases. Comparisons of risk factors between suicides with and without prior acute alcohol consumption have not been investigated in Australia. This study addresses the gap by examining individual factors (age, sex, employment status, method of suicide) and environmental factors (month of death, jurisdiction) between alcohol and non-alcohol suicide.



METHODS: Data for all suicide deaths (aged 15 and over) in Australia were obtained from the National Coronial Information System (NCIS). Blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) were extracted from coronial reports, along with demographic information. Alcohol consumption prior to suicide was assumed if BAC ≥ 0.05 g/100 mL. We compared case characteristics between alcohol related and non-alcohol related suicides using logistic regression.



RESULTS: 26.7% of suicide deaths in Australia had a BAC ≥ 0.05 g/100 mL. Alcohol use prior to suicide was associated with male gender (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 1.14, 95% confidence interval [95%CI]: 1.03, 1.26), being aged between 35-44 years (AOR: 1.26, 95%CI: 1.08, 1.46) and hangings (AOR: 1.53, 95%CI: 1.08, 1.46). Mean suicides per month over the timeframe demonstrated significant seasonality. Mean counts per month for alcohol related suicides peaked in December, compared to a peak in September for non-alcohol related suicides.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights differences between alcohol related and non-alcohol related suicides including sex, age, method of death, time of year and location within Australia. Targeting alcohol related suicide should be a key priority in comprehensive suicide prevention strategies.

Language: en