Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine occupational injuries among career women firefighters (FFs).



METHODS: A national cross-sectional survey assessing injury prevalence, types, frequencies, and predictors.



RESULTS: A total of 3,012 women career FFs were enrolled in the study. Almost a third (31.7%) reported at least one occupational injury in the past 12 months. The most common injuries were dislocations, sprains, or strains (59.3%). Racial minority status, self-rated health, body composition, exercise habits, substance use, mental health, and job dissatisfaction were all significant injury correlates. Nearly 43% of injuries resulted in missed workdays. Additionally, 25% reported incurring chronic injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Women FFs reported a high prevalence of occupational injury and a significant percentage reported chronic injuries. These data can inform initiatives to curtail injuries in the fire service and better protect women FFs.

Language: en