Abstract

There is international support for a standard tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) unit, which could improve the precision with which we understand, regulate and communicate dose‐related risks and benefits to consumers. Implementing the standard THC unit in legal recreational cannabis markets would represent an important step forward...



Chester et al. [1] outline the importance of experimental cannabinoid studies for informing the standard tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) unit. Our proposal for a 5‐mg THC unit was informed by experimental studies showing that this low dose produces intoxication in infrequent users with minimal risk of adverse acute effects [5]. Moving forward, experimental cannabinoid studies can quantify dose-response effects of THC unit consumption on acute harms and benefits, such as driving performance [6]. Experimental studies should include a wide range of THC unit doses to capture real‐world consumption and contrasting directions of effect at low and high doses...





Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving



Language: en