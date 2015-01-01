SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Freeman TP, Lorenzetti V. Addiction 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/add.15107

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

There is international support for a standard tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) unit, which could improve the precision with which we understand, regulate and communicate dose‐related risks and benefits to consumers. Implementing the standard THC unit in legal recreational cannabis markets would represent an important step forward...

Chester et al. [1] outline the importance of experimental cannabinoid studies for informing the standard tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) unit. Our proposal for a 5‐mg THC unit was informed by experimental studies showing that this low dose produces intoxication in infrequent users with minimal risk of adverse acute effects [5]. Moving forward, experimental cannabinoid studies can quantify dose-response effects of THC unit consumption on acute harms and benefits, such as driving performance [6]. Experimental studies should include a wide range of THC unit doses to capture real‐world consumption and contrasting directions of effect at low and high doses...


Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

Cannabis; dose harm; lower risk use; measurement; reduction; standard unit

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print