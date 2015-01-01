Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Otago Exercise Program (OEP) has demonstrated cost-effectiveness for the primary prevention of falls in a general community setting. The cost-effectiveness of exercise as a secondary falls prevention (ie, preventing falls among those who have already fallen) strategy remains unknown. The primary objective was to estimate the cost-effectiveness (incremental cost-effectiveness/utility ratio) of the OEP from a healthcare system perspective.



DESIGN: A concurrent 12-month prospective economic evaluation conducted alongside the Action Seniors! randomized critical trial (OEP compared with usual care).



SETTING: Vancouver Falls Prevention Clinic (Vancouver, BC, Canada; http://www.fallsclinic.ca).



PARTICIPANTS: A total of 344 community-dwelling older adults, aged 70 years and older, who attended a geriatrician-led Falls Prevention Clinic in Vancouver, after sustaining a fall in the previous 12 months.



MEASUREMENTS: Main outcome measures included: incidence rate ratio for falls, healthcare costs, incremental cost per fall prevented, and incremental cost per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) gained.



RESULTS: The OEP costs $393 CAD per participant to implement. The incremental cost per fall prevented resulted in a savings of $2 CAD. The incremental cost per QALY gained (where QALYs were estimated using the Euro-Qol 5D three-level version [EQ-5D-3L]) indicated the OEP was less effective than usual care. The incremental cost per QALY gained (where QALYs were estimated using the Short Form 6D [SF-6D]) indicated the OEP was more effective and less costly than usual care. The incremental QALYs estimated using the EQ-5D-3L and the SF-6D were not clinically significant and close to zero, indicating no change in quality of life.



CONCLUSION: Compared with usual care, healthcare system costs are saved and falls are prevented when older fallers who attend a geriatrician-led falls clinic are allocated to, and provided, the physiotherapist-guided exercise-based falls prevention program (the OEP).

