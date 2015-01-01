|
Kumar H, Kumar C, Parmar K. Indian J. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Chromium (Cr) is a strong oxidant and poisoning usually begins with gastrointestinal symptoms progressing to multiorgan failure. Lethal dose of chromium salt varies between 6 to 8 g in adults [1, 2] and 1 g in children. In the human body, Cr VI is reduced to Cr III, a non-toxic form, in the plasma but when the reducing capacity is saturated, Cr VI enters the cell and causes damage by lipid peroxidation and enzyme inhibition [3].
