Kumar H, Kumar C, Parmar K. Indian J. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, K C Chaudhuri Foundation and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12098-020-03331-x

unavailable

Abstract

Chromium (Cr) is a strong oxidant and poisoning usually begins with gastrointestinal symptoms progressing to multiorgan failure. Lethal dose of chromium salt varies between 6 to 8 g in adults [1, 2] and 1 g in children. In the human body, Cr VI is reduced to Cr III, a non-toxic form, in the plasma but when the reducing capacity is saturated, Cr VI enters the cell and causes damage by lipid peroxidation and enzyme inhibition [3].

Shortly after oral ingestion of chromates gastrointestinal mucosa is damaged, manifesting as rice-water stools, emesis, and corrosive burns of the mouth and esophagus [3]. Systemic absorption in large doses, lead to shock with multiorgan failure especially hepato-renal involvement [4, 5].


