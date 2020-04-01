Abstract

PURPOSE: To analyze epidemiology, pattern, and management of pediatric maxillofacial trauma in North China.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Clinical records of patients aged 0-18 years with maxillofacial trauma, from January 2008 to December 2016 were reviewed. 390 patients with an average age of 9.8 ±5.8 years (range: 8 months-18 years) and a male:female ratio of approximately 2:1 were included in the study. Epidemiological features (age, sex, etiology), characteristics of injuries (locations, types, associated injuries), treatments, and complications were analyzed.



RESULTS: Among 55 patients with soft tissue injuries, palate was the most common site (32.7%). Among 335 fracture cases, the most common age group was 16-18 years (25.1%); falls was the main cause (38.2%). Overall, there were 450 fractures (1.78 per capita), primarily mandible (69.3%), followed by zygoma (12.9%), maxilla (7.7%) and other sites. Multiple fractures occurred in 61.5% of patients. The most common site of mandibular fractures was condyle. The proportion of mid-face fractures to mandibular fractures increased with age (p < 0.01) and stabilized gradually after 12 (approximately 1.14:1). 77.5% of fractures were treated surgically. There was an independent association of surgical intervention with age older than 6 years old (p < 0.05). Absorbable plates were mainly applied to mandibular fractures in patients aged 0-7 and only 1 was removed because of insufficient fixation strength.



CONCLUSIONS: The primary cause of pediatric maxillofacial fractures in North China was falls; traffic accidents led more multiple fractures and associated injuries. Palate and mandible were the most common sites of pediatric maxillofacial soft tissue injuries and fractures, respectively. The proportion of mandibular fractures to mid-face fractures decreased with the increase of age until 12.

