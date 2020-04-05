Abstract

The aim of this article is to design the Integrated Alarm System for the Kindergartens which can handle Alarm, Access and Attendance application by a common system. A similar system is not available on the market yet and there are an opportunity and interest for integrated systems. This article is focused on the kindergartens as a soft target where also Access and Attendance system is needed. Due to this demand, the new concept of the Integrated Alarm System was designed. The main-board consists of three independent microcontrollers where each microcontroller is responsible for one application. The Attendance and Alarm part are prepared for the components which are using the bus connection by the RS-232 or RS-485. The system also has an Ethernet and GPRS interface for outside communication and connection. Each part of the system and the schematic part come with a detailed explanation of the components.



Streszczenie. W artykule zaprezentowano projekt systemu alarmowego stosowanego w ogródkach dziecięcych. System zabezpicza teren przed wejściem osób niepożądanych. Zintegrowany system alarmowy zabezpieczający szkolny ogród dziecięcy przed obecnością osób niepożądanych.

Keywords: Technical Security, Control and Indicating Equipment, Soft Target, Kindergarten Słowa kluczowe: System alarmowy, niepożadane wejscie, ogód dziecięcy

Language: en