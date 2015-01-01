Abstract

The stop-controlled intersection is widely used all over the world. However, owing to the regional differences in driving behavior, its performance varies geographically. This study analyzed the stop behavior and critical gap using field data collected at 14 two-way stop-controlled intersections in Shanghai, China. A logistic model was established to estimate the stop probability of the minor movements. Then, the critical gap is estimated by employing the Raff method and maximum likelihood estimation based on the data of accepted gaps and rejected gaps. The measured values from this study were compared with the recommended values in HCM 2010.



RESULTS show that the main factors affecting the stop behavior include the intersection type, movements, traffic volume, and darkness. On average, the critical gap increases by 18.74% when the location of the intersection is changed from the central district to the outside district.

Language: en