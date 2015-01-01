|
Shah Z, Chu J, Ghani U, Qaisar S, Hassan Z. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 42: e101336.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Natural or man-made disasters generate fear among people who experience them directly or indirectly by exposing to disasters related news on media. Based on cultivation theory, our proposed model suggests that exposure to media and the perception of people about the media on which they exposed to disaster related information affect their fear of victimization and altruistic behaviors. To test the proposed model and hypothesis, data were collected through questionnaire from 210 newspaper readers in the rural areas of Pakistan.
Language: en
Altruistic behaviors; Cultivation theory; Fear; Newspaper