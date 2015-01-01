Abstract

Natural or man-made disasters generate fear among people who experience them directly or indirectly by exposing to disasters related news on media. Based on cultivation theory, our proposed model suggests that exposure to media and the perception of people about the media on which they exposed to disaster related information affect their fear of victimization and altruistic behaviors. To test the proposed model and hypothesis, data were collected through questionnaire from 210 newspaper readers in the rural areas of Pakistan.



FINDINGS show that high exposure to disaster related news and individuals' perception about the media contributed more fear of victimization. Moreover, fear of victimization from disaster significantly influences the altruistic behaviors of people. Our study suggests that newspapers still paly critical role in cultivating fear of victimization and motivating people towards altruism. Theoretical implications for future research are also discussed.

Language: en