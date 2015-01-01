|
Citation
|
Clark-Ginsberg A. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 43: e101375.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Reflecting the shift from government to governance in public administration, disaster risk reduction (DRR) is typically framed as 'everyone's business', a multi-stakeholder activity involving many different local, national, and international organizations. However, it is not clear which types of organizations actually participate in DRR and how they work together. In this article, I use a social network analysis to compare the DRR networks in three countries, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Sierra Leone.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disaster risk governance; Disaster risk reduction; Local government; Private sector; Social network analysis