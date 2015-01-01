Abstract

This study aims to develop a serious game-based learning package for disaster prevention education. Disaster education is one of the most effective processes in disaster management. However, traditional educational methods are not sufficient for passing on past experience and triggering learner interest. Therefore, serious game-based learning, a more engaging educational method, is a promising direction for disaster prevention education. This study integrated a serious game, Battle of Flooding Protection, and Kolb's Experiential Learning Cycle to develop a learning package that would raise students' level of interest in learning, inspire their self-awareness, and increase their willingness to participate in disaster-related citizen actions. The learning package was implemented in a 67-student class for validation. The results showed that the Battle of Flooding Protection learning package had significant effects on students' disaster prevention skills, interest in learning, self-awareness, and sense of civic responsibility.

