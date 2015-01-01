Abstract

The purpose of this article is to describe efforts to improve disaster knowledge in senior high school students through geographic literacy. This is in line with the objectives of the curriculum 2013 (The National Curriculum in Indonesia) that specify the achievement of learning should motivate students to take action and provide solutions in order to build disaster preparedness. One of the forms of geographic literacy which is used as teaching material contains disaster knowledge aspect covering material of disaster related on geography subject of high school level. The teaching materials contain perspective geography to strengthen disaster knowledge on students. The data of increasing the knowledge of disaster on the students is obtained by doing classroom action research on senior high school students of 11th Grade in Banda Aceh City, Indonesia. The results showed that there was an increase of knowledge and understanding of students by 91.6% through geographic literacy given in student learning on the material of disaster-related theme. Therefore, teachers are expected to use teaching materials based on geographical perspective to support learning of disaster risk reduction. So that students have good disaster response skills and find the solution for natural damage and reduce its negative side effects.

