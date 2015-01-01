Abstract

Building evacuation behavior research based on computer logical rule-based models and experimental studies has always taken the leading role in the field of evacuation behavior. However, there is still limited research on seismic evacuation behavior in complex urban environments. This paper empirically evaluates the seismic evacuation behavior in complex urban environments during a real-world earthquake in Xi'an, China. More specifically, safety and closeness of evacuation, as well as group differences are discussed. Questionnaires and behavior maps, as well as GIS methods, are used to provide some baseline analyses.



RESULTS indicate that even though most residents chose safe evacuation destinations, they were not the closest destinations to their homes. The evacuation paths are much longer than the distances from residents' homes to the nearest safe space. Sections of every evacuation path are at risk due to high-rise buildings by the street side. There are obvious group differences of evacuation behavior caused by differences in gender, age, education level, personal familiarity with living environment, and length of residency. Based on the evaluation results, this paper also attempts to provide some insights to urban seismic shelter planning, urban construction and planning to improve urban disaster prevention ability.

