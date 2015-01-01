|
Chen C, Cheng L. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 43: e101366.
Building evacuation behavior research based on computer logical rule-based models and experimental studies has always taken the leading role in the field of evacuation behavior. However, there is still limited research on seismic evacuation behavior in complex urban environments. This paper empirically evaluates the seismic evacuation behavior in complex urban environments during a real-world earthquake in Xi'an, China. More specifically, safety and closeness of evacuation, as well as group differences are discussed. Questionnaires and behavior maps, as well as GIS methods, are used to provide some baseline analyses.
Language: en
Evacuation behavior; Evacuation destination; Evacuation path; Seismic disaster; Urban environment; Xi'an