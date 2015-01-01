Abstract

Starting out from an analysis of several meanings of resilience, this paper focuses on the interdisciplinary links that can be created between architecture and education, with the aim of building a resilience centred on the "educational" value of architecture. The text proposes that qualified physical spaces can reinforce resilience for school complexes, helping to face the adversity of the environment, while proactively promoting positive capacities in persons in the development of their educational process, in both health and well-being. Resilience shares with the human integral education the fact that both these values pursue a "surpassing" of the individual and of the wider collective. In that mission, architecture intentionally designed can contribute values in itself, acquiring an "educational" potential. The paper first considers the connection between resilience and education, based on the foundations of the latter (affective awareness and action, community and sustainability). The main body studies those criteria and elements that architectural composition can contribute to design schools, and reinforce their resilience (planning, order, harmony, nature, colour or art). This includes topics such as safety and physical risk prevention, with a reflection on psychological perception. Regarding composition formal mechanisms of schools, the most suggestive projects for increased resilience are discussed: typologies in plans, geometry, modules, proportions, limits, treatment of horizontal and vertical walls, types of section and natural light, or ordering axes. The key conclusion is that architecture, properly planned, is a vital ally of resilience, by adding an "educational" value that enriches well-being and motivates learning.

