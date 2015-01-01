SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khan AA, Rana IA, Nawaz A. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 44: e101427.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2019.101427

Risk perception is a vital constituent of disaster risk. It is a measure to assess predisposition of individuals to seek disaster preparedness measures. Understanding gendered risk perception in a multi-hazard environment is important for launching proper disaster risk reduction strategies. This study proposes a risk perception assessment methodology, and is operationalized in context of high school students in a multi-hazard area of Gilgit, Pakistan. Risk perception was measured using four components, i.e., fear, attitude, awareness and trust. Indicators were identified using rigorous literature review, and index-based approach was used to calculate overall risk perception. Slovin's sampling method was used to identify sample size of 486 high school students, including 248 boys and 238 girls. Data was collected through structured questionnaires. Chi-square and t-tests were employed to ascertain differences between the two genders.

RESULTS have shown poor risk perception of high school students regarding natural hazards. Among the measured risk perception indicators, the fear component received the highest score. The study also observed significant differences in the risk perception indicators. This study highlights that for better understanding of the multifaceted nature of disaster risk, the gender aspect must be incorporated in risk perception assessment.


Disaster risk; Gender; Pakistan; Risk perception; School

