Abstract

The town of Tlajomulco, Mexico is under high seismic hazard by its proximity to very active seismic zones. The seismic risk is increased by the presence of vulnerable auto-constructed houses. This research provides different seismic damage scenarios at a territorial scale by correlating the vulnerability class and level of expected damage with the seismic intensity. Four different housing typologies were identified: adobe, unreinforced masonry, poorly confined and confined masonry. The seismic vulnerability evaluation was developed by an updated version of the vulnerability index method with the use of nine parameters instead of eleven and without the need of plans and other detailed graphical information. The correlation allowed to determine four damage scenarios for 15,000 buildings. In case of an intensity of VI, 2583 houses with high and very high vulnerability would need a major reparable damage. For an intensity of VII, major damage to 1600 poorly confined masonry and unreinforced masonry, and the collapse of 983 adobe houses. Major damage to 12,417 houses for an intensity of VIII with the loss of 2583 poorly confined, unreinforced masonry and adobe buildings. An intensity of IX or higher would collapse all the studied buildings. These results would allow the local authorities and decision makers to manage the seismic risk. For poorly confined masonry and unreinforced masonry it is recommended the insertion of concrete confinements or welded steel wire mesh to increase shear and bending resistance. For adobe houses, it is recommended the addition of chicken wire mesh and plaster or the use of natural fibers and timber.

