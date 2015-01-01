SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sheu JB, Kuo HT. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 44: e101430.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2019.101430

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study aims to address the issue of disaster-induced speculative hoarding (DISH) behavior that might co-exist in the wholesalers and retailers, which clarify the antecedents and suggested solutions for supply chain disruption risks. Drawing on human psychology and social cognition theory, the study provides a conceptual framework that reflects the endogenous and exogenous antecedents on speculative hoarding behavior in response to disasters. Using structural equation modeling (SEM) in a sample of 373 firms (255 wholesalers, 118 retailers) from the agricultural-food industry through face-to-face interviews to complete the questionnaire. Our analytical results reveal that attitude to risk-driven hoarding (AH), disaster-induced affective response (DR), coercive social influence (CI), and non-coercive social influence (NI) are the four key factors that jointly affect the agricultural-food supply chain members decision concerning. The indirect effect of non-coercive social influence (NI) on speculative hoarding is more significant, relative to coercive social influence (CI). These findings have important implications for supply chain disruption risk management.


Language: en

Keywords

Behavioral supply management; Speculative hoarding; Supply chain disruption risk management

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print