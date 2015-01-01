Abstract

This study examines public risk perceptions and behavioral intentions in the event of a Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) earthquake and local tsunami on the Oregon Coast. A household survey was conducted in Seaside, Oregon, a small coastal community located within the impact radius of the CSZ. This research analyzes how situational variables of hazard proximity, past experience, preparedness, perception of location relative to a tsunami inundation zone, knowledge of tsunamis, and demographic variables, along with psychological constructs of risk perceptions and self-efficacy, influence intended evacuation behaviors.



RESULTS show that risk perception and self-efficacy have a positive significant influence on the intended behaviors of immediate evacuation. In addition, physical preparedness, tsunami-relevant knowledge and location perception serve as significant predictors of immediate evacuation intentions. Being female is positively associated with pre-evacuation behavioral intentions, encompassing checking social media, collecting documents, and contacting loved ones. The results contribute to the emerging body of literature examining human decision-making processes in extreme events.

Language: en