|
Citation
|
Paci-Green R, Varchetta A, McFarlane K, Iyer P, Goyeneche M. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 44: e101399.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Over the last three decades, comprehensive school safety (CSS) has emerged as a guiding framework for disaster risk reduction in the education sector. Yet, little is known about what national-level CSS policies have been developed and implemented globally. In 2017, a CSS Policy Survey was administered in 68 countries. The survey recorded adoption of CSS policies and identified key facilitators and blockers of CSS policy development and implementation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
CSS policy; disasters; education sector; school safety