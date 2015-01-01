|
Whittaker J, Taylor M, Bearman C. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 45: e101476.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Australian fire services provide two broad types of warning to people in bushfire (or wildfire) risk areas. Fire Danger Ratings communicate the possible consequences of a bushfire due to its rate of spread, intensity and difficulty of suppression. Warnings are also issued to alert people to impending bushfires and advise them how to respond. This paper examines how people threatened and affected by bushfires in New South Wales, Australia, in 2017 understood, interpreted and acted upon warning messages they received. The research involved 113 semi-structured interviews and an online survey of 549 households.
Bushfire; Defence; Evacuation; Information; Preparation; Warnings; Wildfire