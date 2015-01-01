Abstract

Designing optimal financial products for rural households in poor countries remains a challenge, especially in a risk management perspective in disaster-prone areas. In addition to financial intermediaries' difficulties with reaching potential customers efficiently, information asymmetries prevent fully understanding customers and developing suitable products for them. The clientele's weak information systems, coupled with cultural aspects often unfamiliar to the supplier of financial services, make the analysis difficult and costly. This article builds on a financial statement approach to empirically explore the combination of farmers' financial and non-financial strategies, in a portfolio risk management perspective, with a focus on shock-type risk exposure. It emerges that farmers' decisions follow a sequential process with different combinations of savings, credit, and insurance that interact with non-financial strategies to help managing risks. The study relies on panel data collected in Ethiopia. The empirical analysis confirms the vulnerability of sample households to natural systemic shocks and entails that the conclusions of this paper can be considered part of the broad literature on the disaster risk management of low-income households.

