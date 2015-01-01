|
Kubisch S, Guth J, Keller S, Bull MT, Keller L, Braun AC. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 45: e101462.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Research on evacuation behavior in natural disasters provides a valuable contribution in the development of effective short- and long-term strategies in disaster risk management (DRM). Many studies address evacuation simulation utilizing mathematical modeling approaches or GIS-based simulation. In this contribution, we perform a detailed analysis of an entire evacuation process from the decision to evacuate right up to the arrival at a safe zone. We apply a progressive research design in the community of Talcahuano, Chile by means of linking a social science approach, deploying standardized questionnaires for the tsunami affected population, and a GIS-based simulation. The questionnaire analyzes evacuation behavior in both an event-based historical scenario and a hypothetical future scenario.
Language: en
Case study; Chile; Multi-perspective research design; Tsunami evacuation analysis