Abstract

Heat-related illness, an environmental exposure-related outcome commonly treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments (ED), is likely to rise with increased incidence of heat events related to climate change. Few studies demonstrate the spatial and statistical relationship of social vulnerability and heat-related health outcomes. We explore relationships of Georgia county-level heat-related ED visits and mortality rates (2002-2008), with CDC's Social Vulnerability Index (CDC SVI). Bivariate Moran's I analysis revealed significant clustering of high SVI rank and high heat-related ED visit rates (0.211, p < 0.001) and high smoothed mortality rates (0.210, p < 0.001). Regression revealed that for each 10% increase in SVI ranking, ED visit rates significantly increased by a factor of 1.18 (95% CI = 1.17-1.19), and mortality rates significantly increased by a factor of 1.31 (95% CI = 1.16-1.47). CDC SVI values are spatially linked and significantly associated with heat-related ED visit, and mortality rates in Georgia.

Language: en