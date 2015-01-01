Abstract

In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas Gulf Coast, causing record flooding in the Houston Metropolitan Statistical Area ("Greater Houston"). Our study assesses unmet needs and adverse event experiences of Greater Houstonians during and after Harvey using a suite of indicators of social vulnerability and disaster impacts. Indicators of social vulnerability have not been well integrated within US post-disaster needs assessment protocols. Using data collected within four months of Hurricane Harvey via a structured survey that was representative of the Greater Houston population, we employed bivariate and multivariable analyses to assess differences in unmet needs and adverse event experiences based on social vulnerability characteristics. Within the Hispanic population, we observed bivariate differences based on nativity (US-born vs. foreign-born) and US citizenship status. Foreign-born Hispanic people without US citizenship were more likely to suffer from particular unmet needs and adverse event experiences compared to Hispanic US citizens. Multivariable models revealed that racial/ethnic minority and lower-income households experienced significantly more unmet needs than non-Hispanic White and higher-income households during and after Harvey. Foreign born Hispanics who were citizens experienced significantly more adverse event experiences than non-Hispanic whites. The fact that socially vulnerable subgroups experienced disparate unmet needs following Harvey indicates that improvements in US post-disaster needs assessment protocols are imperative. Needs assessments should integrate a focus on social vulnerability, so that disaster assistance may be targeted to better meet survivors' needs.

Language: en