|
Citation
|
Antronico L, De Pascale F, Coscarelli R, Gullà G. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 46: e101529.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Community resilience is the ability of people exposed to disasters, crises and underlying vulnerabilities, to anticipate, to prepare for, to reduce the impact of, to cope with and to recover from the effects of shocks and stresses without compromising their long-term prospects. In February 2010, the town of Maierato (Calabria, southern Italy) was hit by a large landslide, which radically changed the morphology of the territory and produced an important social and economic impact. The aim of this paper is to deal with the concepts of social vulnerability and community resilience, within the framework of the landslide risk governance and the perception of the risk. Survey was conducted by means of a structured questionnaire interviewing 200 adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Calabria (Italy); Community resilience; Landslide risk; Public perception; Social vulnerability