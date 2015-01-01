Abstract

Rapid urbanization and climate change have increased flood risk in urban settings. Risk perception is a vital constituent of flood risk management and risk communication. It has become important to understand risk perception so that appropriate disaster risk reduction strategies can be initiated. Socioeconomic factors influencing risk perception have a direct impact on potential adaptive capacities and disaster preparedness. This study gives an insight into psychosocial aspect of multifaceted risk in flood prone urban communities of Punjab, Pakistan. Three urban communities at high flood risk were selected from urban centres of different population size. A sample of 210 was collected using household surveys. Flood risk perception index was constructed using relevant indicators, and classified into high and low perceived risk. Logistic regression model was used to identify determinants of flood risk perception. The results show that past experiences and hazard proximity significantly influence risk perception. The determinants of risk perception also varied among the communities, depicting spatial variation.



FINDINGS of this study can help understanding flood risk perception and its determinants, in order to design proper risk communication strategies and flood risk management plans. In addition, this study can also support understanding multidimensional flood risk and its spatial dynamics from a social science perspective.

Language: en