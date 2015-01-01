Abstract

Our research explores the complexities of experiencing consecutive natural hazards by the residents of Puna, Hawaiʻi, who were significantly impacted by Tropical Storm Iselle and the June 27th lava flow in 2014. The district of Puna suffered heavy damage from Tropical Storm Iselle, a natural hazard of short duration, followed by the June 27th lava flow, a natural hazard of extended duration. Our study used qualitative, open-ended interviews and participant observation to examine the responses of individuals and communities in this low-income, rural area. Themes common to both Tropical Storm Iselle and the June 27th lava flow include the successful dissemination of information by trusted agencies, use of local and indigenous knowledge, and the substantial impact of these occurrences on children.

Language: en