Abstract

Emergency response and rescue is an important way to mitigate the loss caused by earthquakes. Various maps containing information about earthquakes provide effective guidance and references for individuals undertaking such action. However, the production of earthquake emergency maps aimed at the "right" user in an effective manner is challenging. In this study, we focus on two questions: (1) Who are the users of earthquake emergency maps and what information do these individuals need? (2) How can the maps be produced quickly and efficiently according to the requirements of different users? To answer the first question, we classify the users into four categories under the guidance of audience theory: earthquake emergency decision-makers, auxiliary decision-making technicians, emergency rescue workers, and the public. The map contents are also described according to the requirements of different audiences. We depict the methods used for representation in such earthquake emergency maps for different audiences, which places a foundation for answering the second question. Following that, a template-matching mapping method is proposed for the rapid production of emergency maps, including two phases: before the earthquake templates of emergency maps for different audiences are prepared; after an earthquake, the template is updated with information from seismic models, so that the emergency maps are automatically plotted. Finally, a case study is provided to verify the mapping method. We conclude that the application of audience theory and the related template-matching method for map production not only answers the two questions but also will benefit the emergency mapping of other disasters.

